Punjab to give 10,000 free electric bikes to deserving students

The Punjab government has announced it will give 10,000 free electric bikes to students who qualify for Zakat aid. This move is part of a welfare plan aimed at helping underprivileged youth with better and eco-friendly transport.

In the first phase, 2,000 bikes will be handed out. The decision was made in a meeting led by Special Assistant to the CM on Zakat and Ushr, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah. The plan follows instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Key officials, including senators, MPAs, and departmental heads, attended the meeting. They agreed to start the bike scheme for both male and female students who meet the Zakat criteria.

Moreover, Nasrullah shared that the bike scheme is part of a larger effort to support needy students. He added that more welfare programs for Zakat beneficiaries are also in the pipeline.