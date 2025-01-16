Financial/AML Experts: Shaping the Global Future

A country’s prosperity is built on market stability as well as strong economic systems and financial institutions. This is particularly true for developing countries as they need sustainable and long-term growth. However, these systems are also vulnerable to exploitation by those who want to misuse them for their ulterior motives. White-collar crimes in general and money laundering in specific threaten any country’s economic system. Amidst these risks, the expertise of white-collar crime and money laundering investigation specialists cannot be ignored. These experts can combat financial crimes and protect the systems by creating an environment of accountability.

Money laundering is one of the most widespread forms of white-collar crimes where different transactions (through or bypassing banking channels) are made to conceal the origin of proceeds of crime. As a result, an environment is created where financial crimes like fraud, bribery and tax evasion thrive. Money laundering is often linked to various illegal activities which include drug trafficking, corruption, organized crime and terrorism financing. The complex natures of such economic crimes, which are spread all over the globe, pose a great challenge for authorities to track and prevent such activities.

White-collar crimes including money laundering have various adverse effects on the economy of nations all over the globe:

Financial systems are compromised because of money injected in the financial systems through the process of placement, layering and integration. The market faces instability the economic systems becomes more vulnerable. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that 2-5% of global GDP (around $800 billion to $2 trillion) is laundered every year.

Lack of public trust in financial institutions and government agencies is a big threat that results in low investments, slow growth and reduced innovation. According to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 2019 report, countries with weak AML frameworks experience a 30-50% decline in foreign direct investment (FDI).

If a business entity knowingly or unknowingly gets involved in the practice of money laundering, they are exposed to regulatory fines, lawsuits, and a tarnished brand image, which affects their profitability and market share.

The functioning and competing capabilities of legitimate businesses operating in an economy are severely affected when the illicit money is integrated into the legal economy. The Global Financial Integrity (GFI) 2020 report indicated that between 2011 and 2018, illicit financial flows from both developed and developing countries amounted to over $5.7 trillion in total.

Loss of tax revenue is the most severe impact the financial crimes can have on an economy. Lesser tax means disruption in provision of essential services to the public. The World Bank has estimated that approximately $500 billion in tax revenues are lost every year due to money laundering and other unlawful financial activities, which represent about 1.2% of global GDP. A report was published by the World Bank in year 2018 in which it was estimated that governments can increase their tax revenues by 20-30% if their anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-corruption policies are effectively implemented.

Individuals and organizations involved in corruption and corrupt practices conceal the origin of money gained using illegal and unlawful means, by using money laundering. This results in financial inequality, weak governance, and slow economic development. The 2020 UNODC Global Report found that corruption is linked to at least 10% of the total proceeds of global crime, with much of the proceeds being laundered through financial institutions in developed countries.

According to a 2018 FATF report, over five years, countries with effective AML regimes see a 90% reduction in the use of financial institutions for money laundering. To mitigate the above-discussed risks and get the economy back to financial health, money laundering and white-collar crime investigators (e.g. forensic accountants, financial analysts, investigators) play key roles. Their role is multifaceted and not only benefits government and business but also helps to get the public back on their side.

Financial crime investigators use modern techniques like transaction monitoring, financial data analysis and pattern recognition to detect suspicious activities/transactions. By connecting the dots between financial transactions and criminal activities, the investigators provide critical intelligence that leads to the apprehension and prosecution of mischievous elements.

Financial crime investigators reduce the risk of money laundering by developing policies, performing due diligence and imparting training to ensure compliance with the policies and laws.

In developed economies where regulatory bodies have introduced strict rules to combat money laundering, financial crime investigators help businesses and financial institutions stay ahead of the game with international financial regulations by monitoring internal controls, keeping records and reporting suspicious activities.

In case of money laundering through cross-border transactions, the investigators/experts collaborate with international agencies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Interpol and other global financial intelligence units to detect, investigate and counter such transactions.

To mitigate the damage from financial crime, investigators help governments and organizations trace and recover already laundered dirty money. The stolen or misappropriated funds are returned to the rightful owners through a complex legal and financial process.

Based on their real-world experience, financial crime experts provide deep insights for the development and implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-corruption laws which help lawmakers close loopholes, improve enforcement mechanisms and streamline the legal process for combating financial crimes.

Investors are more confident in the financial system when there are robust financial crime prevention measures in place which means more direct capital flows into the economy and growth and development.

Detection and prevention of financial crime by experts keep the economy stable through legitimate global trade.

With the assistance of financial crime experts, governments can reduce the financial threats and increase tax revenues through which they can fund other projects like healthcare, education and infrastructure.

The stats from organizations like FATF, UNODC, World Bank and Global Financial Integrity show that financial experts/investigators are key to detecting, preventing and investigating financial crimes. These financial crime experts protect the financial integrity of nations and help maintain trust in the financial system by ensuring compliance and preventing corruption. Their hard work results in a stable and growing economy.

The writer is working with the Federal Government in the capacity of money laundering and financial crimes investigator. He can be reached at @i_investigator