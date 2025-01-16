Smoking Epidemic

Pakistan stands at the brink of a monumental public health catastrophe, as it has been unequivocally revealed that the nation now boasts the highest smoking-related death toll in South Asia. This grim reality, highlighted by alarming findings in Gallup Pakistan’s analysis of the Global Burden of Disease 2024 report, must serve as a clarion call for immediate and vigorous action. Currently, nearly 163,000 lives are snuffed out annually due to tobacco use in Pakistan – a staggeringly high figure that surpasses even the global average.

There’s enough evidence to suggest how half of all regular smokers will eventually die from tobacco-related diseases, including various forms of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, underscoring how the implications of this health crisis extend far beyond individual tragedies; they translate into crippling economic burdens that suffocate an already strained system.

Despite the undeniable urgency of this situation, the government has showcased an appalling lack of resolve. Every year, the commemoration of International Tobacco Day brings empty promises from government officials to protect our youth, only for the powerful tobacco industry to continue wielding undue influence over policy-making. The existing laws designed to curb tobacco use are not merely inadequate; they are fundamentally flawed and poorly enforced. This creates a massive loophole that the tobacco companies exploit, particularly in targeting our vulnerable youth.

The surge in e-cigarettes and the introduction of child-friendly flavours designed to hook the next generation are an alarming trend. Complacency is no longer an option. There is a pressing need for the Pakistani government to not only acknowledge this dilemma but also take proactive measures against it. A concerning lack of awareness about the health risks associated with smoking continues to jeopardise the youth, who remain oblivious to the imminent dangers.

We need a bold and unwavering commitment to strengthen legislation and enforcement. Increasing taxes on tobacco products must be prioritised, as studies reveal that price hikes are one of the most potent tools for reducing consumption – particularly among vulnerable youth. Stricter advertising bans and explicit health warnings on packaging must also be non-negotiable elements of our strategy. We can learn from countries like Australia and Canada, which have successfully implemented robust measures to drastically reduce tobacco usage. Our future depends on it. *