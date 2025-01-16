Maritime minister, Egypt’s envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Dr. Ehab Mohamed Abdel Hameed Hassan here on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh discussed the mutual interest matters.

During the meeting, both discussed the focusing on opportunities to enhance maritime trade and strengthen bilateral relations, said a press release.

Highlighting the strong ties between the two brotherly Muslim nations, both sides acknowledged the historical and cultural affinities shared by Pakistan and Egypt. They agreed that these commonalities offer a solid foundation for advancing cooperation in various sectors, particularly maritime affairs, which hold immense potential for economic growth.

The meeting underscored the significance of fostering robust trade relations and identified new avenues for investment in the maritime sector. Both nations were committed in expanding their economic collaboration by leveraging their geostrategic positions and enhancing connectivity through seaborne trade.

The discussion also included the critical role of maritime affairs in regional and global trade dynamics.

Ambassador Dr Ehab Hassan highlighted Egypt’s experience in managing its maritime industry, including the Suez Canal’s strategic importance, and extended support to Pakistan in developing its maritime infrastructure and expertise.

The federal minister appreciated Egypt’s willingness to collaborate and shared Pakistan’s vision for modernizing its ports, increasing maritime trade, and creating investment-friendly opportunities in the blue economy.

Deputy Chief of Mission, Sameh Ahmed El-Ghomrawi, and Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, were also present at the meeting. They reaffirmed their commitment in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions concluded with an agreement to explore further avenues for cooperation, with a focus on establishing a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership. Both countries emphasized the need to hold regular consultations to advance shared goals in trade and maritime development.