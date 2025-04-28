NUST holds tree plantation drive

Led by Rector Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif, NUST faculty, staff, and students turned out in large numbers for a plantation drive at the Islamabad campus. They planted over 350 saplings across the earmarked area during the environment-friendly activity.

Ensuing was a series of recreational activities, including tug of war, and arm wrestling between faculty and students, with Rector also joining the competition. Later, an overwhelming number of participants competed in a marathon at the campus. Rector awarded prizes to top finishers of the competition categorised into various age groups.