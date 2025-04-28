Gilani in Morocco to attend 3rd edition of parliamentary dialogue forum

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani has arrived in Morocco to attend the 3rd Edition of the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum.

He was accompanied by a delegation of senators, including Senator Dost Ali Jessar from PPP, Senator Saadia Abbasi from PML-N, and Senator Khalida Ateeb from MQM, said a news release received here on Monday.

Upon arrival at Casablanca airport, the Chairman and his delegation were warmly received by Muhammad Salim bin Masood, Quaestor of the Parliament House of Councillors, and Jawwad Al Hilali, Vice President of the House of Councillors.

They were also joined by Madam Rabia Kasuri, Charge d’Affairs, who welcomed Chairman Gillani and his delegation, marking the beginning of a significant parliamentary engagement.

The chairman Senate will deliver a speech at the forum, which will be attended by speakers and presidents from 31 countries.

He will address key issues, share Pakistan’s perspectives, and discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, trade relations, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing cooperation between nations.

This visit highlights Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger international relations and cooperation.

The 3rd Edition of the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum provides a platform for lawmakers to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and work towards common goals.