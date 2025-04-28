Punjab housing minister commends one-megawatt solar flyover project

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Bilal Yasin, visited the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab today. During his visit, he inspected key development projects including CBD Route 47 and Walton Road.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, and COO Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua. The Minister also reviewed the CBD Walton Railway Crossing Flyover, which has the capacity to generate one megawatt of solar energy.

While appreciating CBD Punjab’s green energy initiatives, Bilal Yasin stated, “We are working on unique projects across every sector to transform Punjab into a model province. These innovative developments will serve as an example for other provinces.” Following the inspection, the Minister held a detailed discussion with CEO Imran Amin regarding ongoing and upcoming projects.

On this occasion, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, and Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial were also present.