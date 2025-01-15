Unruly Politics

Everyone knew that the upcoming third round of PTI-Government talks would be the only standout event of the first parliamentary session of the year. Yet, judging by recent events, we should brace ourselves for the political temperatures to soar to new levels. Noisy protests, raucous sloganeering and decorum thrown out the window are all signs of a painful truth: our political elite is far too preoccupied with its own internal power struggles to worry about legislation.

Instead of engaging in constructive dialogue and prioritising the urgent needs of the nation, lawmakers chose to engage in unruly shouting matches, seemingly relishing the opportunity to score petty points. This display of unprofessionalism is a glaring indictment of what has gone horribly wrong within our political framework. Like it or not, the fundamental responsibility of the parliament is to serve the citizens and safeguard the national interests, regrettably being pushed to the sidelines. And more worryingly, there are no good or bad guys in this saga; both the coalition government and the opposition are entrenched in a cycle of mutual disdain, with each camp immersed in a dismissive narrative of the other.

There’s no denying the need to investigate the grievances raised by PTI, especially those on arbitrary arrests and alleged shooting at D-Chowk during the protest held on November 26. However, this fractious environment fosters nothing but a debilitating lack of cooperation and respect. Can a divided Parliament, which seems more inclined to engage in personal attacks than to address policy issues, genuinely tackle the critical challenges of rising unemployment and the threat of terrorism? Why is it that members of the parliament conveniently overlook their responsibility to the very citizens who elected them or the taxpayers whose money pays for their salaries and the many perks they enjoy?

Time and again, these pages have called for a return to civility, pointing out how past nightmares should not be an excuse to repeat the same unparliamentary behaviour. Both sides of the legislature would have to come to terms with the reality that the brunt of their dysfunctionality is borne by the ordinary men and women of Pakistan, who find their daily struggles eclipsed by the ongoing circus. *