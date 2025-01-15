KE hosts event

K-Electric (KE) hosted an event at the Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) under its ‘Yaqeen-Enabling Abilities’ program, commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event highlighted KE’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, aligning with the global UN theme: “Empowering Leadership Potential in Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.”

A key feature of the event was a panel discussion titled “Beyond the Ramp: Shaping the Workplace for Career Mobility of Persons with Disabilities.” The discussion brought together leaders from education, government, corporate, and welfare sectors to address critical topics such as overcoming workplace barriers for persons with disabilities (PWDs), the role of the education system in preparing PWDs for professional careers, government-led inclusion initiatives, welfare organizations’ contributions to professional development, HR strategies for career advancement, and fostering collaboration to enhance career opportunities for PWDs.

The panel was moderated by KE’s Chief People Officer, Muhammad Rizwan Dalia. Panelists included Farman Ali Tanwri, Regional Director at the Department of Empowerment for PWDs; Ambreen Kanwal, GM HR Operations and Center of Excellence at Jang Group of Companies; Dr. Saima Akhtar, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the University of Karachi; Saira A. Khan, Chief People Officer at Gray Mackenzie Restaurants International (KFC Pakistan); and Richard Geary, Founder and Executive Director at the Family Education Services Foundation.

The event also featured an inspiring talk by Dr. Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director at the Department of Empowerment for PWDs. He shared his personal journey of navigating the corporate world as a person with a disability, offering valuable insights and motivation to the attendees. In addition, an interactive engagement activity was conducted by an on-ground interpreter who introduced the audience to basic sign language skills, fostering greater awareness and communication inclusivity.

This event underscored KE’s steadfast commitment to creating an equitable workplace and championing the inclusion of persons with disabilities in society, reflecting its broader vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.