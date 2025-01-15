Petrol, diesel prices may go up

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday forwarded a summary to the federal government recommending increase in petroleum products prices for next fortnight of January 2025. Prices of Brent Crude Oil witnessed an enhancement of 8.50 percent from January 25, 2025 while Brent Crude Oil rate has rised to $80.50 in London. After go-ahead signal from the government, after an increase of Rs3.53 the new petrol price will reach Rs256.19 paisa from Rs252.66 per litre. OGRA also suggested Rs3.66 increase in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). After approval HSD price will touch Rs262 per litre from Rs258.34 per litre, while price of kerosene oil will also go up by Rs4.98. OGRA also recommended Rs6.20 increase in price of light speed diesel. The new prices will be implemented for the next fortnight of the month after approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.