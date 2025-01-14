Hyundai Pakistan launches the all-new SONATA N Line

Hyundai Pakistan proudly introduces the Sonata N Line, an exciting new addition to its sedan lineup. Launched at an exclusive event on 12th January 2025 at the Expo Center, Lahore, the Sonata N Line is now available for full price bookings at an Ex-Factory price of PKR 15,890,000 at all Hyundai dealerships nationwide.

This latest offering from Hyundai delivers unmatched performance, powered by a Smart stream

2.5 Turbo GDI engine paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). With 290 Hp, 422 Nm of torque, and a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 6.3 seconds, the Sonata N Line is a true powerhouse on the road.

Designed for driving enthusiasts, Hyundai’s N Line combines bold, aerodynamic styling with a premium interior that offers both comfort and luxury. From its sporty accents to advanced technology, it elevates the driving experience to a whole new level.

The Sonata N Line is equipped with an impressive array of over 20 Hyundai Smart Sense features (ADAS) Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems features, showcasing cutting-edge technology designed to elevate both safety and convenience on the road. These state-of-the-art systems work harmoniously to provide a highly secure driving experience, offering drivers enhanced confidence and peace of mind in every journey.

Experience the perfect harmony of luxury, safety, technology, and performance.