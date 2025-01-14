Azma Bokhari criticises PTI leaders for avoiding court

Punjab’s Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, has criticised leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for evading accountability, claiming that they failed to appear in court despite a waiting judge.

Reacting to comments made by PTI leader Barrister Saif, Bukhari stated that the judge waited for two hours, but the accused never arrived in court.

She emphasised that corruption is not just about illicitly sending money abroad; money from money laundering that enters the country is considered ‘halal’ corruption.

Bokhari also accused PTI leaders of using charitable organisations, such as Shaukat Khanum and Al-Qadir Trust, to conduct financial transactions for personal gain. “Certified liars and corrupt individuals cannot be well-wishers of the nation,” she added, further condemning the actions of those who have consistently accused their political rivals of corruption while now evading their own accountability.

She concluded by stating that those who have always criticised others as thieves and robbers are now running from justice, and they cannot escape accountability forever.

Moreover, earlier in the day Pakistan PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar dismissed speculation that the delay in the verdict for party founder Imran Khan was due to a deal.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar clarified that the decision had been postponed by the judge at his own discretion, not due to any negotiations or political agreement.

“We were waiting here today at Adiala, but the court staff informed us that the decision would now be announced on January 17,” Barrister Gohar said.

He added that the attitude of the trial courts has been inappropriate and that the cases against Imran Khan were fabricated to apply pressure on the PTI founder.

Barrister Gohar further stated that any rumours of a deal were unfounded.

He noted that PTI’s legal team had heard reports of negotiations set for January 15, but insisted these were unrelated to the ongoing case.

“There is no connection between the negotiations and a deal,” he emphasised.

Salman Akram Raja, another senior PTI lawyer, echoed Barrister Gohar’s statement, clarifying that the delay was not part of a political bargain.

He stressed that the negotiations being discussed in the media should not be seen as part of any agreement regarding the case.

Barrister Gohar also pointed out that since Imran Khan is currently in jail, it is the responsibility of the jail authorities to bring him to court for hearings.

He expressed a lack of trust in the trial courts, but said PTI would continue to seek justice through higher courts.

“We have no expectations from these courts, but we do hope for fairness in higher courts, and we will take this case to them,” he concluded.