Gunmen injures Dolphin Force cop, snatch his SMG rifle

A Dolphin Force cop was shot at and injured by unidentified assailants who were riding a motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi Police Station in Islamabad on Monday. The gunmen shot at the police constable’s leg and later snatched SMG rifle from him and fled the scene. Earlier on Sunday a traffic policeman was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants outside the traffic police office in Islamabad. Police sources confirmed that unknown armed men approached and opened fire on Zubair Shah, a traffic official who was on duty at the time. Zubair Shah succumbed to his injuries on the spot.