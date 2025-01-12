Ibrahim Hasan Murad meets OIC Secretary General

His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad at the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities.

The two leaders engaged in a productive discussion on initiatives aimed at empowering Muslim youth especially girls through education and capacity building.

Both leaders focused on expanding the UMT-OIC Scholarship program to enable greater access to higher education for talented and deserving students from Muslim communities. Both leaders emphasized the need to provide enhanced educational opportunities and foster an environment where Muslim youth can thrive academically and professionally.

Ibrahim Murad addressed the importance of training faculty to meet global academic standards, ensuring that higher education institutions in OIC member states remain competitive and inclusive. Additionally, they discussed plans to organize youth forums under the OIC, creating platforms for young leaders for the development of their societies. Young Muslim Leadership International Conference would be held in UMT, says Murad

His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha underscores the OIC’s commitment to advancing education and youth empowerment in its member states. By collaborating with academic institutions like UMT, the organization continues to work toward building a brighter future for the Muslim Ummah.

Assistant secretary General Aftab khokhar and Professor Sajjad Qamar also attended the meeting

At the end of the meeting, Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to Secretary General OIC His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.