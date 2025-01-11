Fireworks explosion in home kills six, injures seven

A deadly explosion in a house in the Phalia area of Mandi Bahauddin district Punjab has claimed the lives of at least six people and left seven others injured. The explosion reportedly triggered by a fire in stored fireworks also led to a partial collapse of the building. According to local police officials, the explosion occurred when fireworks kept inside the house caught fire setting off a powerful blast. The force of the explosion resulted in severe structural damage to the house, which caused the collapse of a portion of the building. Rescue agencies swiftly arrived at the scene following the incident. Ambulances transported the deceased and injured individuals to the hospital. The injured are reported to be in critical condition, with authorities still awaiting further updates on their status.