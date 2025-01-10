Gigi and Bella’s childhood home destroyed in wildfires!

In a heartbreaking revelation, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share the devastating news of her childhood home’s destruction in the Palisades fire. The Malibu mansion, once home to Bella, Gigi Hadid, and their mother, Yolanda Hadid, is now a pile of ruins after being engulfed in flames during the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Bella’s Instagram stories depicted the iconic property, which also appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), burning to the ground. The first image showed flames consuming Bella’s former bedroom, with the text “Childhood Bedroom” over it.

The second photo revealed the full extent of the damage, showing the mansion reduced to charred remnants.

This sprawling estate, known as Carbon Canyon Estate, has a history of being rented by high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, who once rented it for $500,000 per month. The mansion was also listed for a staggering $35 million in July.

The Hadid family is not alone in this tragic loss. Several other celebrities have shared the unfortunate news of their homes being destroyed by the fire.

Among them are Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, James Woods and Billy Crystal, all of whom watched their properties go up in flames, along with Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Eugene Levy and Anna Faris. The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed multiple homes and the celebrities affected have been vocal about the devastating impact.