Shah Mahmood, others indicted in May 9 riots cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has indicted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, and others in a case related to the May 9 riots filed at the Shadman police station. The hearing was presided over by Judge Manzar Ali Gul at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the accused denied all charges. The other accused include PTI leaders Sanam Javed and others. The case stems from violent protests on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. During these protests, military, civilian, and private properties were set on fire, resulting in at least eight deaths and 290 injuries. Law enforcement agencies later arrested 1,900 individuals across the country for alleged involvement in the unrest. Cases were also filed against Imran Khan, party leaders, and workers.