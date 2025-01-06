Section 144 imposed in Kurram following attack on DC

Following an attack on the convoy of Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner in Bagan, authorities have imposed Section 144 in the district, banning all types of gatherings.

According to a notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, restrictions are in place along the main road from Teri to Chappri as these measures aim to maintain law and order in the region.

On Saturday, unidentified gunmen had opened fire in Bagan, injuring six people, including the Deputy Commissioner, three bystanders, one Frontier Corps member, and a police officer. The provincial government reiterated its commitment to addressing security threats and maintaining order in the area.

Moreover, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Information Adviser Barrister Dr Saif pledged to uphold peace in Kurram under the Grand Jirga agreement and deal with peace disruptors with an ‘iron hand’.

In a statement, Dr Saif called the recent attack on the deputy commissioner a “failed and malicious attempt” to sabotage peace. He urged the people of Kurram to remain vigilant against such elements and cooperate with the government to sustain lasting peace in the region.

“The chief minister has taken serious notice of the incident and directed authorities to bring the culprits to justice,” Dr Saif said. He added that due to security concerns, a convoy was temporarily halted but would resume shortly after clearance.

In a late-night emergency meeting chaired by K-P CM Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial officials declared the local community responsible for violating the Kurram peace agreement following the firing incident in Bagan. The officials resolved to register FIRs against those involved and ensure their immediate arrest.

Meanwhile, authorities identified the assailants responsible for the firing attack on Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner, official sources confirmed on Sunday. Five suspects have been identified, with facilitators also reportedly involved in the attack. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the culprits and pursue legal action, sources added.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered strict action against those who attacked Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud after police claimed to have identified five suspects.

Chief Minister Gandapur chaired a meeting called to review the law and order situation in the erstwhile Kurram agency.

He said the people who violation of the agreement and those involved in the attack would be brought to justice. “No concession will be given to terrorists and their abettors,” he added.

The meeting decided that head money for those involved in the attack would be fixed.