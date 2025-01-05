Jokic and Nuggets beat the Spurs 122-111 in overtime

Nikola Jokic had 46 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets spoiled Victor Wembanyama´s 21st birthday on Saturday, beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-111 in overtime.

Wembanyma finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds for San Antonio, but was scoreless and without a rebound in OT. Wembanyama has 57 double-doubles in 101 career games.

The teams split the home-and-home series on consecutive nights. The Spurs won Friday’s game 113-110 when Wembanyama stole the ball from Jokic with four seconds remaining and Vassell scored on a fastbreak layup. Jokic made sure there were no such heroics Saturday, scoring nine points in the extra period.

Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. Harrison Barnes scored 22 points and Devin Vassell 19 for San Antonio, which had won two straight.

Vassell missed a contested layup, but tipped in the rebound, to tie the game at 108 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. Jokic missed a 19-footer over Wembanyama with two seconds remaining to close regulation. Zach Collins and Russell Westbrook each received a technical foul in the first quarter after taunting one another, with Westbrook doing so from the bench.