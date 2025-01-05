Federal cabinet likely to be expanded with eight more inductions

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif decided to expand his cabinet by inducting at least eight more ministers, sources said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Talal Chaudhry, Sardar Yousuf are likely to be inducted as ministers or advisers on January 9 or 10.

The names of Pir Imran Shah, Tauqeer Shah, Saad Waseem and Sheikh Aftab are also being considered for the cabinet members.

In May last year, PM Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik as Ali Pervaiz Malik was appointed as state minister.

It is important to note here that earlier Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had earlier requested the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the federal cabinet. The insiders revealed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar along with other senior PML-N leaders held a meeting with PPP leadership and request to join the cabinet.

However, PPP was divided on joining the Shehbaz-led federal cabinet and eventually refused to join federal government.