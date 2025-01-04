KP allocating 70% share in new schools for girls

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps for women education and making efforts to provide best educational opportunities for girls also.

Presiding over a meeting of the Girls’ Cadet College Mardan here on Friday, he said that the provincial government has decided to allocate 70% share in the new schools for construction of girls’ schools to enable women to play their due role in the national development.

The provincial minister said that Girls Cadet College Mardan will relocate to their own newly constructed building soon. He said that despite financial hardships, funds have been released for the college building and all required preparations in this regard have been completed.

He directed that in case of the shifting of the college to its own building, space for the admission of high number of girls is created.

Therefore, a new entry test for the remaining girls will be conducted in the month of March, saying that the strength of 184 girls for admission in Grade 8 would be met in any circumstances.

The provincial minister directed the Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, Qaiser Alam to visit the concerned collect to supervise the construction work and other matters as soon as possible.

Beside unanimous approval of the budget for the college, the Board of Governors also approved an adhoc relief allowance of 25% for employees of BPS 1 to BPS 16 and 20% adhoc relief for the employees of BPS 17 and above. Similarly, a PhD allowance was also approved for one of the employees of the college.

The board also approved the recruitment of two employees selected on merit and directed the fixation of one year probation period for them.