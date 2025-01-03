Bhagyashree recalls Salman Khan’s ‘flirting’ on ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ set

Indian film actor Bhagyashree, who shared the screen with superstar Salman Khan, in her debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, recalled his flirting with her on the set.

In her new interview with a local YouTube channel, on the 35th anniversary of their title ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Bhagyashree recalled the incident from the set when she thought Salman Khan was flirting with her as he sang the song ‘Dil Deewana’ in her ears.

“I was feeling lonesome because I had no family with me,” she remembered. “We had to shoot Dil Deewana and suddenly Salman came and sat right next to me and started singing the song into my ear.” “He had always been such a gentleman on set and so nice to me that I couldn’t understand. Well, it just seemed like crossing the line over flirting and I said, ‘Why is he doing this?'” added the actor.

She continued, “He would follow me around and keep singing the song and I was like ‘What’s happening here?’ He finally took me to the side and said, ‘I know!’ I was like really? He said, ‘I know who you are in love with’. He said, ‘I know about Himalaya. Why don’t you call him here?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god! This can’t be happening.'”

Bhagyashree shared that from then onwards, she developed a special bond of friendship with Khan, which is still the same. It is pertinent to note here that Bhagyashree married her husband, Himalaya Dasani, in 1989, even before the film’s release. The couple shares two kids, a son, Abhimanyu, and a daughter named Avantika. Both of them are budding actors.

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the cult romance flick by Sooraj Barjatya, starring Salman Khan in his breakthrough performance opposite debutante Bhagyashree, was released in December 1989 and turned out to be a huge box office success. It was re-released in theatres last year, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film.