Govt ‘introduces’ pension reforms for retired employees

Pakistan government has ‘introduced’ pension reforms for retired employees, according to a notification issued by the finance ministry.

Under the new rules, retired employees will not be entitled to both a salary and pension simultaneously if they rejoin any organization.

The reforms specify that retirees will only receive a pension, and if they resume employment, they will forfeit their pension for life.

In cases where the retired employee’s spouse is still working, they may continue receiving the pension until the spouse’s retirement. Furthermore, the pension will be calculated based on the average salary of the last 24 months of employment.

The new policy is expected to result in lower pension payouts, as the annual increase in pensions will also be based on the average salary.

The reforms were introduced following recommendations from the Pay and Pension Commission, with the aim of controlling the annual pension bill.