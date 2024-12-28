Setting Record Straight

“No political leader’s desire for power is above Pakistan’s interests.” On Friday, the Director-General of ISPR struck a tone that resonated with urgency, saying a lot without saying much. Against a backdrop of a flurry of activities gaining traction on social media, his statements were not just casual remarks; they were a call to arms against the myriad threats facing our beloved nation, both from within our borders and beyond.

First and foremost, our uncompromising position on Afghanistan, especially in the wake of its harbouring of TTP elements cannot be overstated. That Pakistan will not tolerate any attempts from neighbouring countries to destabilize our sovereignty was emphasised with a straightforward message to our Afghan counterparts: choose friendship and cooperation with Pakistan over any alliances forged with those bent on chaos and destruction.

Most of the recent past has fixated on May 9, with too much already being sent in the air by both sides. Still, as the discussion has gone to a point where people sitting outside the stadium feel the luxury to creep in, drop their nuggets of wisdom and rise to instant fame, there is a need to reaffirm the policy once again. No one is above the law. Despite a recent surge of activity on social media surrounding posts by an envoy selected by US President-elect Donald Trump, the status quo in Pakistan appears unchanged. And why should it change? Can any sovereign nation allow its position to become so weakened that it is dictated to by someone who holds no power or influence within its territory on matters of domestic concern?

The trial of Lt Gen Faiz illustrates a refreshingly rigorous accountability system within our armed forces: a vital component in combating the threats we face. It is crucial to ensure that justice prevails, regardless of an individual’s rank or influence. While the importance of due process cannot be overstated, our lawmakers are fully capable and empowered to guarantee these rights without external interference. Time and again, we hear of deliberate attempts to make state institutions party to political turmoil and therefore, the need for our armed forces to remain an apolitical entity, dedicated solely to the defence of our nation cannot be stressed enough. Political parties must engage in constructive dialogue, depending on solely themselves to ensure the supremacy of democracy-a principle that has been largely forgotten.

Pakistan’s journey towards stable democracy and civilian supremacy is fraught with challenges. No qualms about that. But this fight needs to be fought in a manner that strengthens democratic principles, is in line with the rule of law and serves to establish national unity. No other way would do. *