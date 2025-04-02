President Zardari tests positive for coronavirus, advised to isolate

President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the President House. His personal physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, confirmed the diagnosis after conducting several tests. Dr. Hussain also stated that the president’s condition is stable.

Zardari has been advised to stay in isolation to recover. A team of specialists is providing him with the necessary care and attention. The President House reassured the public that the situation is under control.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern about the president’s health. He prayed for Zardari’s quick recovery and urged the nation to do the same. The Prime Minister has also directed the best medical care for the president.

The news of Zardari’s health comes just as Eid celebrations are approaching. The nation is hopeful for his swift recovery and is rallying behind him during this time.