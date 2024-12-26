Senate considers banning Rs5,000 note to ‘curb tax evasion’

The discussion around banning the 5,000 rupee note resurfaced on Thursday during a Senate standing committee meeting, with committee member Mohsin Aziz calling for its withdrawal to curb tax evasion. “Steps like discontinuing the high-denomination note are essential to counter tax evasion,” said Aziz, emphasising the need for actionable measures that yield tangible results. This is not the first time the issue has been raised. Over the years, several officials and politicians have advocated for the note’s discontinuation, citing its alleged role in facilitating corruption and other illicit activities. However, in August, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor rebutted these claims during a committee session, clarifying that no such proposal was under consideration. “Similar suggestions have been made in the past but were not approved,” the governor stated. The 5,000 rupee note remains the highest denomination in Pakistan, frequently a focal point in debates concerning transparency and accountability in financial transactions.