KP govt dismisses reports of 100 deaths in Kurram

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser Barrister Saif, has denied reports claiming that 100 children have died due to a shortage of medicines in Kurram district as he termed these reports as baseless and fabricated.

According to media reports, he clarified that all necessary medications are being delivered to Kurram district on a daily basis and highlighted that a few disruptive elements are attempting to mislead the public by spreading false information about a medicine shortage leading to the deaths of children. He assured that these claims are completely unfounded.

Earlier, some local media outlets had reported that a protest in Parachinar, which had been ongoing for six days due to road blockages, had resulted in the deaths of over 100 children due to lack of access to medical facilities. Barrister Saif reiterated that the K-P government prioritises the safety and well-being of its citizens and the establishment of lasting peace in the region. He appealed to the public to refrain from believing in such fabricated and misleading news. The information adviser further stated that the government is ensuring that all essential services and needs are being met in Kurram district on a priority basis.