Punjab CM orders foolproof security on Christmas

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday has ordered foolproof security arrangements across the province on Christmas.

The CM directed to further improve the security of prayer ceremonies in churches on Christmas and ordered all district administrations and police officers to monitor Christmas arrangements. She emphasized that no lapses in the security of the Christian community on Christmas Day will be tolerated.

The CM directed district administrations and police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements throughout the province for Christmas celebrations. She instructed all relevant departments to monitor and manage arrangements effectively, including maintaining cleanliness around churches. She called for additional deployment of police and other security personnel at churches in major cities, including Lahore, and stressed the importance of enforcing proper traffic management during the festivities.

CM Maryam Nawaz announced special discounts for the Christian community in subsidized markets. To express solidarity, she encouraged officials to celebrate with the community by cutting a cake at the Police Meesaq Center.

Separately, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the Christian community is very close to the heart of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, who does not consider people of any other religion as minorities. Under Maryam Nawaz’s government, minorities receive the same facilities as the majority. She made these remarks during a ceremony held in honor of the Christian community at 90 Shahrah-e-Qaid-e-Azam.

She said, “Today, I am representing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at this magnificent Christmas event, and I am delighted to be here. Undoubtedly, Christmas is a very significant day for all of us. The Punjab government has taken numerous steps for religious minorities, including the introduction of minority cards, which will be a significant milestone. Additionally, the Christmas grant has been increased.”

She also mentioned that the day before, during an important meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, strict instructions were given to the district administration and all DCs to ensure robust security arrangements at all churches on Christmas and to leave no stone unturned in terms of cleanliness and decoration.

She emphasized that this event is not only for the Christian community but also for the Punjab government. CM Maryam Nawaz personally visited Maryamabad on Easter and participated in Baisakhi celebrations with the Sikh community. She celebrated Diwali with the Hindu community. These actions prove that there is no discrimination in the Punjab government based on religion.

Azma Bokhari extended an invitation to all participants to attend a cultural event at Alhambra Hall on December 25, stating, “The coincidence of the birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mian Nawaz Sharif, and Christmas on the same day has multiplied our joy.”

She further said, “The Christian community serves us throughout the year, and now it is our turn to serve them. Our government has launched several initiatives for the welfare of minorities to improve their economic, social, and educational conditions.” Various measures are being taken in Punjab for the Christian community, including scholarships, health services, and financial aid programs. The government has introduced educational programs and scholarships for Christian community children to help them pursue a better future.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, praising his unparalleled leadership, unwavering determination, and tireless efforts.

In her message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM highlighted that Jinnah’s visionary principles continue to guide us, teaching the importance of building a great nation founded on the core values of unity, faith, and discipline.

The CM said, “Quaid-e-Azam dreamed of such a Pakistan where every citizen has equal opportunities for equality, justice and progress. Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan was a symbol of peace, love and progress, she added. “All energies have been dedicated to turning this dream into reality. In the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, public welfare, education, health and development projects are being implemented. We are determined to establish such a society which depicts practical manifestation of his sterling principles” she said.

The CM said “The development and stability of Pakistan is only possible when we make the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam part and parcel of our national character and spirit. By the will of Allah Almighty and by treading into the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam, we will transform Pakistan into a strong, prosperous and developed state. May Allah Almighty grant us perseverance and success to fulfill the dreams of the Father of the Nation” she prayed.