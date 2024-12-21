IG FC inspects Turbat District Teaching Hospital

The Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan South conducted an inspection of Turbat District Teaching Hospital, the largest public healthcare facility serving the Makran Division.

During the visit, the Medical Superintendent provided a comprehensive briefing on hospital operations. Discussions focused on several key areas, including medication supply for the CCU, boundary wall construction, permanent faculty appointments, house officer stipends, and PCR laboratory resources.

The IG toured various departments including the new ICU, CCU, operation theaters, radiology/MRI facilities, emergency ward, and outpatient departments. The inspection included interactions with patients and local community members.

The facility serves as the primary healthcare center for the entire Makran Division, receiving patients from across the region. During the visit, hospital administration raised various operational matters for consideration.