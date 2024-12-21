Students visit Khairpur Tamewali Field Firing Range

A delegation from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) conducted an educational visit to the Khairpur Tamewali Field Firing Range, where students and faculty spent a day observing military training facilities and operations.

The visit included briefings on defense strategies and demonstrations of military equipment. Students received practical demonstrations of military training protocols and disciplinary procedures during the tour.

The educational program featured demonstrations of modern military equipment, and participants had the opportunity to examine armored vehicles. The visit was structured to provide students with firsthand exposure to military training facilities and operational procedures.

Participating students observed professional military routines and received information about defense capabilities. The program included both theoretical presentations and practical demonstrations of military equipment and procedures. Student feedback indicated appreciation for the educational opportunity. One student noted the value of such visits for understanding defense capabilities, while another emphasized the educational aspects of the experience. The visit was organized as part of ongoing educational initiatives between academic institutions and military facilities, focusing on providing students with practical knowledge of defense operations.