DPO Tariq Walait leads police crackdown against criminals

In a year marked by decisive action against crime, the Pakpattan Police, under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Walait, delivered exceptional results in maintaining law and order.

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public safety, the police arrested 2,848 proclaimed offenders, 2,141 court offenders, and 1,583 drug pushers throughout 2024, marking a significant achievement in their anti-crime operations.

A cornerstone of the department’s success was the recovery of stolen cash and valuables worth over 470 million rupees (47 crores). This accomplishment reflects the meticulous planning and effective execution of strategies designed to combat crime at all levels.

Major Recoveries and Anti-Narcotics Drive

The Pakpattan Police achieved unprecedented success in curbing the drug trade. Over the course of the year, the department confiscated 780 kilograms of hashish and 50 kilograms of opium

Additionally, a total of 21,441 liters of alcohol and 80 running distilleries were seized, effectively dismantling a significant portion of the illicit liquor trade in the region. These operations led to the arrest of hundreds of individuals involved in the narcotics trade, disrupting supply chains and protecting communities from the devastating impact of drugs.

Ensuring a safer environment for the citizens of Pakpattan, the police intensified their crackdown on illegal weapons. A total of 852 individuals were arrested for possession of illicit arms. The seized arsenal included:

These efforts have significantly reduced the potential for violent crimes, reinforcing public confidence in the police’s ability to ensure safety and security.

DPO Tariq Walait spearheaded the comprehensive operations, emphasizing a proactive approach to crime prevention and resolution. His leadership fostered a culture of dedication and excellence within the police force, resulting in these outstanding accomplishments.

In a statement, DPO Tariq Walait expressed his gratitude to the dedicated officers of the Pakpattan Police and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to serving the community. “Our success in 2024 reflects our resolve to root out crime, protect citizens, and create a secure environment for all. We will continue to work tirelessly to uphold justice and ensure the safety of our people,” he said.

The Pakpattan Police attributes much of its success to the cooperation of the local community. Residents have played an essential role in reporting crimes and providing actionable intelligence, enabling swift police action. Moving forward, the department plans to further strengthen community-police relations and enhance its technological capabilities to combat evolving challenges.

The year 2024 has been a landmark in the fight against crime in Pakpattan, showcasing the dedication and professionalism of its police force. With a continued focus on justice and public welfare, the Pakpattan Police remains steadfast in its mission to ensure peace and security for all.