Punjab changes winter vacation schedule for schools

The Punjab School Education Department has issued a revised notification regarding the winter vacation schedule for schools across the province.

According to the updated notification, winter holidays will now begin on December 23, 2024, instead of the previously announced date of December 20.

As a result, the holiday period will extend by three days. Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2025, with the resumption of classes scheduled for January 13, 2025.

The revised dates follow an earlier notification that had outlined the winter break as lasting 24 days, from December 20 to January 10, for all public and private schools in Punjab.

In Murree, It remains the same as the region is known for its colder climate, the winter break will be extended further due to severe weather conditions.

Schools in Murree will observe winter holidays starting on December 20 and continuing until February 28, 2025, ensuring that students in the area remain safe during the colder months.

The education department also issued a reminder that face masks are mandatory within school premises.

This measure is part of the health and safety protocols in place to protect students, staff, and their families amid ongoing concerns about public health.

The department urged all schools to comply with these guidelines.