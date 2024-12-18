Rekha’s relationship with Farzana sparks controversy!

Bollywood icon Rekha, whose unparalleled charisma and acting talent have made her a timeless figure, is once again in the spotlight-but this time, it is not for her cinematic legacy.

Rekha’s ‘close’ bond with her long-time manager, Farzana, has sparked controversy, reigniting speculation about their relationship.

Rekha, who began her career in Telugu cinema before making her Bollywood debut with the 1970 hit ‘Saawan Bhadon,’ has always maintained an air of mystery around her personal life. While her rumoured romantic connection with Amitabh Bachchan and her tragic marriage to businessman Mukesh Aggarwal are well-documented, her bond with Farzana remains the subject of intrigue. Farzana, who has worked as Rekha’s manager for over three decades, is described as the actress’s constant companion and confidante. Often referred to as Rekha’s “shadow,” Farzana is a permanent fixture in the actress’s life, staying by her side during events and special occasions.

Indian media reports suggest that Farzana, whose father worked as a production controller, initially aspired to become a film director before meeting Rekha on a set.

The two reportedly grew close after Mukesh Aggarwal’s tragic death, with Farzana stepping into a role that extends beyond professional duties. Speculation about a deeper connection surfaced after an Indian journalist claimed they shared a “special relationship,” leading to widespread rumours about a live-in relationship. Despite the buzz, Rekha has neither confirmed nor addressed these claims. Nevertheless, Farzana’s loyalty and presence in Rekha’s life underscore a bond that remains unshakable amid decades of speculation.