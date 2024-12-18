Sajal steals the show with new monochromatic portraits

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly absolutely stole the show with her latest monochromatic pictures on social site Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night, Sajal Aly treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new monochromatic, close-up pictures, probably from an impromptu shoot across her vanity.

The three-picture carousel post, captioned simply with a mushroom emoji and American singer Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ in the background, captured the fashionista in a minimal retro glam, in what looked like an off-shoulder dress solid dress, paired with her freshly-chopped bangs.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

With more than 10 million Instagrammers on her followers list, Aly is among the most-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of both her modelling and acting assignments as well as little sneak peeks of her personal life with the family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in her Hollywood debut, British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, and her last year’s blockbuster drama ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.