Govt moves to cancel agreement with one more IPP

In a bid to reduce electricity prices and save billions, the Government of Pakistan has decided to part ways with another Independent Power Producers (IPPs). According to reports, the government of Pakistan is set to terminate its agreement with Pak Gen Power Plant, a private electricity generator with a 365 MW capacity. The plant, established under the 1994 power policy, is one of several IPPs under review. The federal government is currently reassessing its contracts with various IPPs. In October, the Federal Cabinet terminated agreements with five IPPs, and this month it also reviewed agreements with eight power plants running on bagasse.