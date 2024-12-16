PIA announces cut in international ticket prices

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday announced a reduction in its international tickets’ prices. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a waiver of the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the PIA international tickets, paving the way for significant fare reduction.

PIA local chapter sources told APP that the waiver was granted at the request of the Pakistani government and could result in substantial savings for travelers. Passengers flying to the USA might save up to Rs350,000, while those traveling to Africa and the Middle East could see ticket prices drop by up to Rs105,000. Similarly, flights to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East may offer savings of up to Rs210,000.

However, the FED waiver applies exclusively to international flights, with domestic air travel still subject to the duty, as confirmed by PC officials. The 2024 federal budget had previously imposed an additional Rs56 billion in FED on air travel, which this move partially alleviates. In addition to the FED waiver, the IMF has also approved an 18 per cent sales tax exemption for the purchase or lease of new aircraft.

Paris Flights

Good news – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume operation to Paris.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement issued on X said that direct flights between Pakistan and France will facilitate travel and contribute towards enhancing business, tourism, family visits and people-people contacts. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad held a meeting with PIA marketing representative regarding preparations for the flights to be operational in January 2025.