The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit is set for October 15-16, 2024 in Islamabad. It is a great honor for Pakistan to host this significant event. It shows that SCO members are keen on having good relations with Pakistan. The purpose of this summit is to promote political and economic opportunities and address security concerns in the region.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization established by China & Russia in 2001.

Pakistan is playing a major role on the global scene as the host of this upcoming summit.

It is an opportunity to emphasise Pakistan’s economic and regional connectivity. It will demonstrate the dependability of Pakistan’s security measures and highlight its diplomatic significance and trustworthiness.

It is anticipated that the SCO Summit 2024 will be a bustling hub of activity. World leaders will make decisions to boost collaboration and enhance the SCO’s budget. In order to build a network of regional cooperation, they will discuss issues, including the economy, trade, ecology, and cultural links.

A major topic of discussion will be economics, with the goal of promoting growth via investment and trade. Another important subject is security, which includes talks about combating terrorism and maintaining regional stability. The summit demonstrates the SCO’s commitment to security by addressing disputes and laying solid foundations for peace.

Ministers and top officials have discussed financial, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation in pre-summit discussions. The early preparations ensure the summit’s discussions will be thorough and effective.

There is an intriguing twist because of India’s involvement in the meeting. Concerns over China’s growing influence are being balanced with the nation’s security requirements. India is attempting to create a delicate diplomatic balancing act by doing this in order to balance China and strengthen its relations with Central Asian countries.

The 2024 SCO Summit is expected to be a historic occasion in the long run, highlighting the SCO’s increasing importance and Pakistan’s significant position on the international scene.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer and Columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com