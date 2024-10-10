Building a More Inclusive and Transparent Punjab Assembly

In parliamentary democracies around the world, a legislature is considered the most important organ of a state. It is the mother of all other institutions in a polity. Strong parliaments are the cornerstone of an effective democracy and stable institutional framework for good governance. Oversight of government, budgetary processes, and the representative structure of the legislature, through its members, contributes significantly to the well-being of society at large.

Realizing these imperatives, in a groundbreaking move to modernize and strengthen the legislative process, the Provincial Assembly of Punjab has adopted a comprehensive set of reforms that bring our Assembly’s Rules of Procedure in line with the best parliamentary practices. These reforms are not only a significant milestone in our journey toward a more effective and transparent legislature, but they also mark a decisive step toward making our Assembly more inclusive and representative of the diverse voices across our province.

The government and Opposition had also been demanding these reforms. The Chief Minister Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her maiden address in the Assembly in February 2024 called for the revival of critical initiatives parliamentary forums and initiatives, like the SDGs, and caucuses, particularly the Women’s Caucus, etc. Her unwavering support, combined with the mandate given by the Assembly in April 2024 to revise our Rules, empowered us to embark on this transformative project.

Bringing Punjab in Line with Best Practices

One of the core objectives of these reforms was to bring the Punjab Assembly up to par with the National Assembly and Senate, where parliamentary rules and procedures have evolved into models of efficiency, transparency, and inclusiveness. The reforms we have introduced echo the practices in our sister legislatures, ensuring that Punjab plays its part in strengthening Pakistan’s parliamentary democracy.

A key aspect of this alignment is the introduction of measures that enhance legislative transparency and improve public access to the workings of the Assembly. We have made it mandatory to broadcast live audio and video recordings of the Assembly’s proceedings, and these will now be available online for anyone to access at any time. Moreover, we have made mandatory publication of reports on bills along with dissenting notes in the official gazette for public feedback. This transparency initiative is meant to ensure that our citizens can hold their representatives accountable and engage more deeply with the legislative process.

Moreover, the Assembly’s committees are now empowered to hold open sittings and invite expert testimony and will operate in a more transparent manner. These changes ensure that the people of Punjab have a greater say in the legislative process, with experts and stakeholders contributing to the deliberations on critical policy issues.

Inclusivity: Increasing Women’s Representation

One of the most important goals of these reforms has been to increase women’s representation and participation in the legislative process. The revisions to the Rules now require at least two women members to be part of every Standing Committee. This is a critical step toward ensuring that women’s voices are not only heard but also play a key role in shaping legislation across all sectors of government. Moreover, we have also formed a bipartisan Women Parliamentary Caucus in the Assembly.

The importance of increasing women’s representation cannot be overstated. A more inclusive and representational legislative body is essential to addressing the unique challenges faced by women in Punjab and to creating policies that promote gender equity. Another step towards inclusivity is the formation of a bipartisan Parliamentary Minority Caucus. This is the first of its kind in any legislative House in Pakistan.

Through these reforms, we are responding to the growing demand for more inclusive governance at all levels.

Empowering Committees and Devolving Speaker’s Powers: The Backbone of Parliamentary Oversight

The empowerment of Assembly committees stands at the heart of these reforms. By aligning our committee system with that of the National Assembly and Senate, we have strengthened the role of committees in parliamentary oversight. Committees are now empowered to take up matters of public importance relating to their departments without seeking prior approval from the Speaker. The office of the Speaker has devolved its powers, This shift will enhance the responsiveness of the Assembly to urgent issues, allowing committees to act more independently and effectively.

Moreover, the membership of Standing Committees has been expanded from 11 to 15 members, increasing representation and allowing for a broader range of perspectives to be included in committee deliberations.

Parliamentary Sovereignty and Democratic Accountability

In line with the best practices of the National Assembly and Senate, we have strengthened the Assembly’s role as a lawmaker. For instance, ordinances laid before the House must now be accompanied by a statement of objects and reasons, ensuring that executive decisions are fully explained and open to legislative scrutiny.

Similarly, the Assembly’s oversight of the budget process has been enhanced with the introduction of post-budget discussions on quarterly releases and utilization of funds. This follows the model of the National Assembly’s robust budget oversight mechanisms, ensuring that public resources are used effectively and transparently.

Among other major steps for improving legislature for good governance, we have strengthened the parliamentary tools of questions and restructuring of Law Reforms and Delegated Legislation. This committee has been empowered to systematically review the implementation of the Eighteenth Amendment, particularly in areas concerning provincial autonomy, governance, and the devolution of power.

Its mandate includes systematically reviewing both principal and delegated legislation to ensure consistency with constitutional objectives, eliminate obsolete provisions, and correct anomalies. By conducting Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS), the Committee evaluates the effectiveness and societal impact of provincial laws, with particular attention to cross-cutting issues such as gender and minority rights. This ensures that Punjab’s legal frameworks evolve to meet contemporary governance challenges, fostering transparency and stakeholder participation in the legislative process.

Ensuring Representation of All Languages

In an effort to make the Assembly more inclusive and reflective of Punjab’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity, we have removed the restriction that previously allowed members to address the House only in Urdu or English. Now, members can speak any widely spoken language of the province, including Punjabi, Saraiki, Potohari, and Mewati, alongside Urdu and English. This is a step towards decolonization and taking ownership of the linguistic diversity of Punjab. This change is particularly significant, as it allows members to communicate in the language most comfortable to them, fostering more meaningful debates and making the Assembly more accessible to all members and the public they represent.

By aligning our procedures with the best practices, we are ensuring that the people of Punjab are represented by a legislature that is responsive to their needs, inclusive of their voices, and accountable for its actions.

An Assembly for the People: These reforms represent a major step forward in making the Punjab Assembly a more inclusive, transparent, and effective institution. By aligning our procedures with the best practices, both at the federal level and regional level, we are ensuring that the people of Punjab are represented by a legislature that is responsive to their needs, inclusive of their voices, and accountable for its actions.

With these reforms, we are not just making technical changes to the rules; we are building an Assembly that truly reflects the diversity, aspirations, and needs of the people of Punjab. Together, we are moving toward a more representative and equitable future for all.

