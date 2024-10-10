PM felicitates Shehroze on scaling all peaks above 8,000m

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on his historic accomplishment of summiting all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister expressed the nation’s pride in Shehroze, lauding his resilience and determination.

“At just 22, Shehroze Kashif has made history as the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks! Congratulations Shehroze on your inspiring achievement, raising the Pakistani flag on the world’s highest peaks! A true symbol of perseverance!,” he added.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former Speaker of National Assembly and senior politician Elahi Bakhsh Soomro.

Expressing condolences with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul. He said with his passing, Pakistan has lost a wise and astute politician. He said Elahi Bakhsh Soomro’s services for Pakistan will always be remembered.