Robert Pattinson may join the dune universe as a villain

Robert Pattinson is reportedly in talks for a key role in the upcoming film Dune: Messiah. As Denis Villeneuve prepares for the next chapter in his sci-fi saga, the interest in casting Pattinson has grown significantly. If confirmed, he would join returning stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

While no official offer has been made yet, insiders indicate that filmmakers are keen to have Pattinson on board. His recent work alongside Zendaya in A24’s film The Drama adds to the excitement about this potential collaboration. Currently, Pattinson is busy filming *The Odyssey* for Christopher Nolan and preparing for his return as Batman in The Batman Part II, set for 2027.

Should he accept the role, Pattinson would play Scytale, a shape-shifting villain from Frank Herbert’s novel. Scytale belongs to the Bene Tleilax, known for their genetic engineering and cunning. His character is pivotal in creating conflict against Paul Atreides, occurring a decade after the events of *Dune: Part Two*.

Fans eagerly await the possibility of Pattinson taking on a darker character, a departure from his recent heroic roles. With *Dune: Messiah* promising political intrigue and suspense, adding Pattinson would only increase anticipation for Villeneuve’s next installment. Would you like to see him join the Dune universe?