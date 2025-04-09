Asim Azhar and Ahad Raza Mir spark banter over new acoustic jam

Asim Azhar has delighted fans with a new acoustic version of “,” the haunting OST from the drama *Meem Se Mohabbat*. In a cozy studio, Asim showcased his vocal talent, accompanied only by his guitar. He shared the heartfelt performance on Instagram, combining nostalgia with a live jam feel.

Fans quickly noticed the playful banter in the comments. Ahad Raza Mir, who stars as Talha in the series, joked, “You sound just like the guy who sang the original.” Asim didn’t miss a beat and replied, “You look exactly like the dude in the drama, too,” adding to the lively interaction.

Other celebrities joined the fun, amplifying the excitement. Shuja Haider, who composed the OST, celebrated with a heart emoji, while Nehaal Naseem praised Asim’s performance. Notably, Asim’s mother, Gule Rana, affectionately commented, “My king, my child.” A fan even suggested a musical collaboration involving Asim, Ahad, and co-star Dananeer Mobeen.

Meanwhile, Dananeer addressed rumors about her off-screen relationship with Ahad. In an interview, she clarified that her on-screen persona differs from her real life. Dananeer acknowledged the love for her work but asked fans to respect their personal lives. Despite speculation and behind-the-scenes footage, she emphasizes their friendship remains just that.