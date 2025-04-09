Younus Khan joins express news for HBL PSL X coverage

Former Pakistan cricket captain Younus Khan will serve as the lead analyst for Express News during HBL Pakistan Super League Season X (PSL X). The announcement came after a signing ceremony held in Karachi on Monday. Fans are excited to see Younus bring his cricket wisdom to the upcoming season.

As a T20 World Cup-winning captain and Pakistan’s top Test run-scorer, Younus will offer expert commentary and tactical insights. He is known for his strong leadership and keen understanding of the game. Viewers can expect him to break down team strategies and player performances throughout the tournament.

The PSL X kicks off on Friday, April 11, in Rawalpindi. Defending champions Islamabad United will face two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The tournament features six teams and will include 34 matches over five weeks.

Matches will take place from April 11 to May 18. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 13 matches, including the final. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi will stage 11 matches, while Karachi and Multan will each present five games.