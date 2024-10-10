Dam Fund Controversy: SC requests govt, WAPDA’s stance

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought an opinion from the federal government as well as from WAPDA about whether the funds meant for the construction of a dam could be deposited in a private bank for a markup.

During the hearing of Diamer Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam funds case, the additional auditor general (AAG) told the court that it could not keep the amount. “I have never seen this happening during 37 years of my service,” he added.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case. The AAG said that in the light of the apex court’s verdict, Prime Minister Chief Justice Dam Fund Account had been opened. “And the SC registrar looks after the account.”

He informed that the audit revealed that there was no misappropriation either of the funds or of the markup.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the account was not an appropriate word. “It has always been my priority not to prefer court decisions to what is laid down in the constitution.”

“We are not hearing a review petition. All we are trying to know is whether the SC can keep funds,” the CJP added.

The former attorney general (AG) said plenty of things were published in newspapers these days.

The CJP said he would not let him read newspapers in the courtroom. “Instead of discussing politics, please assist the court in the light of the constitution.”

The former AG said that as a matter of fact, the funds meant for dams should be spent should be spent for the same purpose.

The court later adjourned the case’s hearing until October 11.