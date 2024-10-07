Adnan Sami’s mother passes away

Veteran singer Adnan Sami’s mother has passed away, he announced via an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Singer Adnan Sami turned to his Instagram handle early morning today to share the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing.

With a picture of his mother, Sami wrote on the social site, “It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan”

“We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely,” he added and requested his fans to say a prayer for the departed soul. “May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus Ameen”

His son, actor-singer Azaan Sami Khan, also shared the post on his Instagram stories.

Several social users including the entertainment fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family via the comments section of the post.

“Having lost my Mom dad brother I feel your loss tc our departed souls always around us,” commented veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

Actor Mini Mathur wrote, “I’m am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, Roya & Medina. Wishing strength to the family.”