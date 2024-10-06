Punjab CM wants PTI to be treated like a terror group

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be treated like ‘terrorists’ before it gets too late.

In her statement on X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that what she has always been saying has proved to the world today. “PTI is not, was not and cannot be a political party.

She said that PTI is not a political party but a ‘terrorist group’.

“PTI is a terrorist group that repeatedly attacks its own country. The state should treat them as they treat terrorists or else otherwise it will be too late. PTI aims to set the country on fire. It does not deserve any concession or leniency,” Maryam Nawaz posted.

The PTI has ‘trained terrorists’ on the front lines whom it has used to attack the police and the state. Maryam Nawaz said that no state could tolerate this party that acts like a ‘terrorist group’.

She also shared the photo of a police constable who was seriously injured by stone pelting.

Separately, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that anti-Pakistan sentiments are embedded in the DNA of the PTI.

“Barrister Saif’s invitation to the Indian Foreign Minister to join anti-state protests is the peak of enmity against the Pakistan.”

She questioned when these individuals would invite Israeli supporters to participate in protests. Lobbies from Israel, Afghanistan, and India are eagerly working for “Fitna Khan”. These people lack any concern for national dignity, integrity, and sovereignty.

She expressed these views in response to Barrister Saif’s statement, emphasizing that their actions reveal their mission to undermine the foundations of the country. “The participation of Afghan citizens in the anti-state protests by the Fitna party raises many questions. The arrests of a large number of Afghan nationals participating in these protests expose the intentions of PTI.”

The information minister noted that a prisoner in Adiala Jail has sworn not to allow peace and prosperity to prevail in Pakistan.

“The people of Punjab are aware and wise, which is why they have rejected the narrative of the Adiala Jail prisoner. The situation of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is lamentable, and she hopes they too will soon recognize the truth about this Fitna.”