18 terrorists nabbed in CTD operations across Punjab

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 18 hardcore terrorists from different cities of the Punjab during 145 intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

A spokesperson of CTD said on Saturday that these intelligence-based operations were conducted in Lahore, Khushab, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin and Mianwali.

The spokesman said that three hardcore terrorists belonged to Fitna al-Khawarij were also arrested from Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Huge quantity of ammunition and explosive material were also recovered from these terrorists.

The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material, 18 detonators, 53 feet security fuse wire, bullets, IDM bomb, mobile phones, banned pamphlets and maps of sensitive locations from their possession.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Faiz, Azeem, Tariq, Asif, Irfan, Ehsan, Fatah, Waleed Ahmed, Asadur Rehman and Ziaul Haq.

These terrorists were planning to target various sensitive locations to spread harassment among general public and creative law and order situation in the province.

The CTD spokesman further said that 2716 combing operations were conducted in different areas in which 278 suspicious people were taken into custody for investigation.

The spokesman vowed that CTD is taking all possible effective measures to strengthen security in Punjab province. He said that terrorism will be eliminated from its grass-roots level.