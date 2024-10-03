Practice and Procedure Ordinance challenged in PHC

The Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 was challenged in the Peshawar High Court on Thursday. Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan Advocate filed the petition, calling the ordinance unlawful and requesting it be declared void. The petition argued that the federal government should be barred from presenting the draft constitution amendment, as the House was incomplete due to vacant seats. It is to be recalled that the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee was reconstitued following the recent amendment ordinance. Justice Amin-ud-Din became a member for the first time. Prior to the reconstitution, Justice Munib Akhtar was part of the committee, which now comprises Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan. The committee was reconstituted follows the promulgation of an ordinance amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023. The committee was formed after the parliament approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 on April 10 last year. The committee comprises the most senior judges, led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to “handle and conclude all cases, appeals, or issues presented before the Supreme Court.”