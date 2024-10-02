‘Bushra can eat whatever she wants, Maryam doesn’t care’

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz doesn’t care whether Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, eats eggs, chicken, or yakhni pulao in jail.

Responding to Barrister Saif’s accusations against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Uzma Bokhari said that, “This is a ridiculous way to stay in the news. Lying and creating sensational news has been Bushra Bibi’s old hobby.”

“Bushra Bibi can eat eggs, chicken, or chicken broth, Maryam Nawaz doesn’t care. Maryam Nawaz is not even aware of which cell Bushra Bibi is in at Adiala Jail. Just like her husband Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi has been given B-class facilities in jail. The sufferings Maryam Nawaz faced during Imran Khan’s government are far worse than what Bushra Bibi is experiencing,” Azma Bokhari added.

Azma Bokhari further stated that Maryam Nawaz endured difficult conditions in Kot Lakhpat Jail and NAB’s detention facilities, and those hardships were imposed on her at Bushra Bibi’s request.

She said Maryam Nawaz faced the jail’s harshness but never played the woman card. Bushra Bibi is in jail for stealing gifts from the Toshakhana and for her involvement in the misappropriation of 190 million pounds. Azma Bokhari also noted that the privileges both Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan enjoy in jail are unimaginable for an ordinary citizen. She remarked that both husband and wife are serving their jail time in VIP style.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif had accused Maryam Nawaz of orchestrating harassment against Bushra Bibi in prison. In a previous statement, he alleged that under Maryam’s orders, Bushra Bibi is being subjected to late-night searches, including invasive body inspections in front of cameras, causing her mental distress.

Barrister Saif also claimed that these actions were attempts to break Imran Khan, but Bushra Bibi continues to stand firmly by his side.