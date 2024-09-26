CBD set to launch Lahore Global Village by Oct-end

A delegation of Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), recently visited Lahore Global Village (LGV) to assess the progress of its commercial activities. The delegation included Saqlain Akbar, Deputy Director Urban Planning CBD Punjab, Faran Sadiq, Assistant Director Retail Sales CBD Punjab, and officials from the CBD Punjab Technical Directorate.

During the visit, the delegation met with Chairman Genesis Properties, Habib Nawaz, and CEO Genesis Properties, Raheel Iftikhar. The officials were briefed on the progress of LGV, which is expected to become one of Lahore’s key commercial and retail destinations. Chairman Genesis properties, Habib Nawaz, shared that LGV is on track to become operational by the end of October 2024, with many prominent retail and food brands already onboarded for the grand opening. The delegation also conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing renovation work at LGV to ensure the project’s timely completion.

Spokesperson of CBD Punjab commented, “Lahore Global Village will be the new identity of Lahore. The project will be functional in accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. Genesis Properties has the full support of CBD Punjab, and both teams are working tirelessly to make LGV operational as scheduled.”

Chairman Genesis Properties, Habib Nawaz, added, “The wait is almost over, and Lahore Global Village will soon welcome its first visitors, setting a new benchmark for commercial development in the region.” Lahore Global Village is poised to become a vibrant hub for commerce, dining, and leisure. With its strategic location and innovative design, LGV is set to enhance Lahore’s commercial landscape. The collaboration between Genesis Properties and CBD Punjab marks a significant step towards boosting economic growth and elevating Lahore’s status as a modern metropolis.