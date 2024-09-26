Ramsha Khan’s Mysterious Story Makes the Fans Curious

Actress Ramsha Khan has set the social media abuzz with a cryptic statement under an Instagram story – “Guyss, I have to tell you something”.

With two dramas set to going on air back-to-back in the coming on air in few weeks, Dunyapur (from Sept 25th) and Nadaan (from Oct 5th) Ramsha Khan has added more curiosity on what else does the busy starlet has in her kitty. The message has her fans wondering, what might the actress bring forward?

Ramsha usually keeps her life very lowkey on social media, so this teaser caught fans completely off guard. While some fans are thinking maybe it’s an announcement of a new project, others are just hoping for something more personal.

Social media is rampant with theories as everyone tries to guess what the star might be having in store for sharing.

Whatever the news be, Ramsha has always successfully caught everyone’s attention, with all now sharpening their eyes, waiting to know what she will bring in her next update. Is it something big? Fans are waiting for her big reveal.